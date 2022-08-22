Submit Release
Saigon Autotech & Accessories Show to be held in late October

 

HCM CITY - The 18th Saigon International Autotech & Accessories Show (Saigon Autotech & Accessories) will be held from October 27-30 in both face-to-face and virtual formats.

It will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre by Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) with the support of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI).

The event will feature about 150 booths and nearly 200 online stalls of domestic and foreign businesses from countries and territories including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and China. Enterprises are expected to present high-quality products and breakthrough solutions on batteries, energy and spare parts.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition will pay special attention to trade promotion and connection activities between businesses in the face-to-face format or via virtualautotech.com.vn or autotechonline.com.vn.

The event will offer an opportunity for enterprises engaging in the automobile, motorcycle, electric vehicle and supporting industries to find cooperation opportunities while facilitating access for foreign firms thanks to the virtual exhibition. — VNS

