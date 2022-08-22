The Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market anticipates a total of 24.02 billion USD by 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report published by Market Data Forecast, global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market was valued at US$ 15.15 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach US$ 24.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.25%.
Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) uses Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology to deliver high-speed connections to its end users. It is a radio-communication service between ground stations at a set point that may be fixed to a particular area. Data transmission from a ground fixed location station to the location of end users has become possible with the rise in transponder leasing agreements. This has been a critical driver of the global market for fixed satellite services. It has assisted service providers in reducing their market time for new services and in improving customer experience by offering real-time services.
The market for fixed satellite services has expanded dramatically during the past few years. As the sale of smartphones has increased along with income levels, high-speed internet has become a requirement for communication. Global demand for fixed satellite services has grown due to the expanding usage of HDTV channels and new DTH TV platforms.
Over the forecast period, increased 5G penetration is anticipated to fuel market growth. This is because 5G connections rely on fixed satellites to make connections; therefore, as customers increase their use of 5G connections, the market is anticipated to grow even further.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market segmentation includes:
By Service:
• Broadband services
• Telecom Backhaul
• TV channel broadcast
• Content and video distribution
• Military Satellite communication
During the forecast period, the TV channel segment is expected to hold the most significant share in the global market regarding revenue.
By Organization Size:
• Small offices and home offices
• Small and Medium businesses
• Large enterprises
Small and medium-sized companies are predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period.
By End-user:
• Media and entertainment
• Education
• Government
• IT & Communication
• Retail
• Oil & Gas
• Aerospace
• Défense
• Others
The media and entertainment category is anticipated to hold the most significant market share in the global FSS market during the anticipated period.
Regional Analysis:
The FSS market is predicted to be dominated by North America. High-speed internet services, an increase in the use of satellite connectivity applications for last-mile connections, and an increase in the demand for real-time monitoring and control systems that can be accessed via satellites are the leading causes of this expansion. Additionally, factors supporting the market's growth in this area of ever-expanding Ka-band utilization to meet the growing demand from network users, the presence of a sizable customer base with ever-changing needs, and the regulatory landscape.
The FSS market is predicted to be dominated by Asia-Pacific. High-speed internet services, an increase in satellite connectivity applications for last-mile connections, and an increase in the demand for real-time monitoring and control systems that can be accessed using satellites are the main drivers of this expansion. The expansion rate of the enterprise software market over the forecast period is expected to be driven by various factors, including rising spending on military satellite communications, an increase in the number of businesses around the world, and the entry of new industry players in some of the region's major economies, including India, China, and Japan. One of the main reasons promoting the growth of the Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) market is the increasing investments made by the prominent market players in R&D activities and new technological breakthroughs.
Europe is also a key player in the global market for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS). The demand for better services through satellites is expected to increase, likely boosting the market's growth rate in Europe. Governmental backing that is becoming more widespread is also growing market demand.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Satellite adversaries In partnership with Intelsat, OneWeb will provide multi-orbit internet to the aircraft.
• As the broadcaster signs with FiBrasil, Sky will compete with Vivo.
