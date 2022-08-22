Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of Eoxys Smart Solutions brings advanced nurse call features, which enable nurses to call from the patient room, patient toilet where patient calls can be sent directly to the relevant staff members enabling instant communication. These products increase patient safety, increase patient satisfaction and increase employee efficiency. Factors such as the growth of an aging population and the increase in the burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension are driving the adoption of patient engagement measures worldwide. Healthcare apps that can be easily downloaded on smartphones are increasing day by day. By collaborating and involving patients in the decision-making process, health care providers can make better decisions about patient health, improve patient-provider relationships, and overall patient retention.

Increased knowledge and understanding encourages patients to actively engage in their own health, well-being and health care choices, leading to improved care. Increasing collaboration and partnership between stakeholders and government regulations and initiatives to promote healthcare IT services drive market growth. This year, Salesforce launched Vaccine Cloud, a global vaccine management CRM platform to help governments, healthcare groups, and launch vaccine programs. The main concerns associated with these solutions are data security and privacy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Type:

• Inpatient

• Outpatient

By Application:

• Social Management

• Health Management

• Home Healthcare Management

• Financial Health Management

By Product Type:

• In Room Television

• Interactive Bedside Terminal

• Tablets

• Smart Brands

• Others

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Individual Users

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global interactive patient engagement solutions market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Sonifi Health,

• Hospedia Limited,

• Evideon,

• Epic Systems Corporation,

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions,

• McKesson Corporation,

• Orion Health Ltd.,

• Cerner Corporation,

• Phytel Inc.,

• Medecision Inc.

