Statement by Minister St-Onge on the closing ceremony of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

The athletes, coaches, volunteers and host society have given us some unforgettable moments at the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

NIAGARA, ON, Aug. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games coming to an end yesterday, I invite Canadians to join me in congratulating the athletes, coaches, officials and everyone who supported them. Thank you also to the organizers and volunteers for the exceptional effort they put into holding this incredible event.

Once again, the Canada Games have given everyone an unforgettable experience. They have inspired the next generation of athletes, para-athletes and Canadian Special Olympics athletes, who will all come away with lasting memories.

The quest for excellence by the thousands of participants, as well as their passion for sport, has inspired us all. We know that by practising sport and leading an active life, we get individual benefits and also contribute to building healthier and more dynamic communities.

Let's celebrate the achievements of the athletes who took part in the 2022 Canada Summer Games. This event will be forever engraved in our memories. We will next meet up again in 2023 in Prince Edward Island for the Canada Winter Games!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

