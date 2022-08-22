SBA Rural Outreach: Coast to Coast Massachusetts to Idaho WebinarAug30

Join the SBA on August 30 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. MT, for an SBA Rural Outreach Coast to Coast webinar.

The event will provide information on SBA’s programs and resources, the USDA Rural Development lending and energy programs and the Idaho Department of Commerce and U.S. Commerical Service will share insights on exporting opportunities for rural businesses.

Additionally, Idaho Women’s Business Center will share an overview of their Rural Growth Initiative and how they assist small businesses in rural communities and Berkshire Small Business Development Center will share how your small business can benefit by utilizing counseling and lender preparation resources to reach your goals.

Learn more and register.