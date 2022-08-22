Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,450 in the last 365 days.

SBA Rural Outreach: Coast to Coast Massachusetts to Idaho WebinarAug30

StartAugust 30, 2022 2:00 PM MSTEndAugust 30, 2022 4:00 PM MST

Join the SBA on August 30 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. MT, for an SBA Rural Outreach Coast to Coast webinar.

The event will provide information on SBA’s programs and resources, the USDA Rural Development lending and energy programs and the Idaho Department of Commerce and U.S. Commerical Service will share insights on exporting opportunities for rural businesses.

Additionally, Idaho Women’s Business Center will share an overview of their Rural Growth Initiative and how they assist small businesses in rural communities and Berkshire Small Business Development Center will share how your small business can benefit by utilizing counseling and lender preparation resources to reach your goals.

Learn more and register.

You just read:

SBA Rural Outreach: Coast to Coast Massachusetts to Idaho WebinarAug30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.