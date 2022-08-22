Submit Release
New Arizona Indie Action Film Helping Raise Awareness Of Child Abductions and Trafficking

Rescue Feature Film Movie

Rescue Feature Film

AJLO Productions just released its first indie feature action film in Arizona depicting a quick thinking father who is on a quest to save his abducted daughter.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2019, Jason Lohman (producer and director of Rescue), saw a news article relating to a child abduction/trafficking bust in Mesa, Arizona. This scenario haunted him as he has a young daughter (Alexa Lohman). Between his daughter being of a young age, and this crime hitting close to home, he wanted to help bring awareness of how easily a young girl, or child, can be abducted in the blink of an eye.

Coming from a filmmaking family of Jason and his wife, Kimberly (mother of Alexa), they were able to produce and create their first feature film. Jason plays “Jake”, the father and his daughter Alexa plays “Leah” in the film, Rescue. Following the loss of Jake’s wife and oldest daughter to a tragic accident, Leah and Jake are trying to come to grips with their new life. It takes a darker turn when Leah is abducted from the park, in broad daylight.

Jake gets word that Leah has been abducted, which sets Jake on a tumultuous path to get to Leah before Leah is lost forever. Knowing every second counts, Jake being minimally trained in martial arts, and an ex-vet combat soldier, is now instinctively in pursuit. His will and determination would not falter until he finds his daughter in the possession of the kidnappers as they are selling her to the cartel.

Rescue currently has won six awards and three honorable mentions in its run of the film festival circuits. Jason Lohman received an honorable mention as Best First Time Director, and Alexa Lohman won Best Young Actress. Being that Jason (“Jake”) and Alexa (“Leah”) are real life father and daughter, it was easy to portray their real-life father-daughter bond that is captured in Rescue.

All of the film crew and cast members are in hopes that this new indie film, which is filmed in Arizona, will generate greater awareness of child abductions and trafficking. While the filming shows some intense dramatic moments, it was necessary to give an authentic presentation of just how serious trafficking and abductions continues to be an ongoing problem.

Rescue has its own official website, in addition to its own Facebook fan page and its IMDB page. The official website will stay updated with current links to where Rescue can be viewed, along with its official movie trailer.

Jason Lohman
AJLO Productions
+ +1 602-373-1173
Rescue Official Trailer

