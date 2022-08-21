I-95, I-76 Among State Highways Restricted for Guiderail Operations in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 are among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for guiderail operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

I-95 between the eastbound Route 291 and the I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia;

I-76 between the Interstate 276 and the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships;

Interstate 476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties; and

Industrial Highway between Bartram Avenue and the Philadelphia International Airport Departing Flights Interchange in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

