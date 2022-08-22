Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,074 in the last 365 days.

Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Virtual IRA Advanced Institute, September 12-16, 2022

Join RITA for our virtual Fall IRA Advanced Institute, September 12-16, 2022.

RITA will host its virtual Fall IRA Advanced Institute for retirement and other wealth management professionals from September 12-16, 2022.

The RITA Institute is the only class of its kind in the industry, and we pride ourselves on providing comprehensive education taught by leading experts.”
— Mary Mohr, RITA Executive Director
UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its Fall IRA Advanced Institute for retirement and other wealth management professionals. The course takes place virtually over Zoom and lasts five days from September 12-16, 2022.

The IRA Advanced Institute concludes with a 100 multiple choice question test, which can lead to earning a Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) certification.

“We recommend this course to anyone that works with self-directed IRAs,” stated Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “The RITA Institute is the only class of its kind in the industry, and we pride ourselves on providing comprehensive education taught by leading experts.”

The IRA Advanced Institute focuses on alternative assets in IRA accounts, prohibited transactions, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, real estate, LLCs, UBTI, audits, legal requirements for processing IRA accounts, and how to reduce fraud in self-directed IRAs. Attendees will interact in small groups to enhance their problem-solving abilities and learn how to analyze specific technical concerns.

The class is open to RITA members and non-members, though members benefit from reduced registration rates. Registration for RITA members is $945 per person and registration for non-members is $1,500 per person.

RITA is currently offering group discounts for members. There is a 10% discount for 5-9 attendees and a 20% discount for 10 or more attendees from one company in one calendar year.

To learn more and register, visit the RITA IRA Advanced Institute’s event page on RITA’s website. Registration is open now and ends September 9, 2022.

ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

Mary Mohr
Retirement Industry Trust Association
mmohr@ritaus.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Virtual IRA Advanced Institute, September 12-16, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.