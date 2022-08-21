Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Daytime Lane Closure Rescheduled for Tuesday

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane from the Fox Street to the 16th Street overpasses on Tuesday, August 23, between 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, for construction activities on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





The lane closure was originally scheduled for Monday, August 22, but postponed due to the forecast for rain. It will allow crews to reposition large construction equipment in the work zone and is expected to take approximately one hour to complete.

In addition;

On Monday through Thursday, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) may be reduced to a single lane between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses; and

On Monday through Thursday, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) may be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work area because slowdowns and backups may occur.





Stage 5 construction is currently underway on the northbound outer lane of the mile-long structure.





More project information is available at the project website, us1WAV.com





South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2023.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797





