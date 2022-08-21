Submit Release
President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - 21 august 2022, 16:35

On 21 August, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone talk, President Aleksandar Vucic extended his congratulations to the head of state on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The Serbian President hailed the successful development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, and the establishment of relations of friendship and partnership between the two countries during this period.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Serbian President on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and praised the development of bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas.

The head of state pointed out Azerbaijan's and Serbia's successful cooperation on bilateral and multilateral basis, as well as within the international organizations.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of economic and trade relations, as well as the issues of cooperation in agriculture, energy, investment and other fields between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

They also noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have reached the level of strategic partnership, and that the two countries support each other's territorial integrity.

