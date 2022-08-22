The Best Pizzaioli and Pizza Acrobats Blow into the Windy City for the Pizza Event of the Year: The Chicago Pizza Cup

U.S. Pizza Team - Chicago Pizza Cup

In-person pizza competition will crown new national champions and international pizza ambassadors Chicago, Ill., August 11, 2022 - The U.S. Pizza Team (USPT)

ROSEMONT, IL, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best Pizzaioli and Pizza Acrobats Blow into the Windy City for the Pizza Event of the Year In-person pizza competition will crown new national champions and international pizza ambassadors Chicago, Ill., August 11, 2022 - The U.S. Pizza Team (USPT) will host the 2022 Chicago U.S. Pizza Cup & Pizza Acrobatic Trials at the National Pizza & Pasta Show, taking place August 23-25 in Chicago. This event is open to all competitors and will determine once and for all which style of Chicago pizza is the best.

With two separate categories, this is the one-stop competition for all hungry pizzaioli and pizza acrobats alike. On August 24, local pizzaioli will test their prowess against out-of-towners in one of the quintessential styles of American pizza—Chicago-style. Showcasing two classic varieties of Chicago pizza—deep-dish and tavern-style, all cooked on a PizzaMaster PM932 High Heat Electric Deck Oven—each competitor will demonstrate their best version of these winning Windy City staples. This culinary showdown will be followed by the visually stunning and energetic Pizza Acrobatic Trials on August 25. Featuring events like Largest Dough Stretch, Fastest Pie Maker and the crowd-favorite Freestyle Acrobatics, this exhilarating finale to the Chicago U.S. Pizza Cup & Pizza Acrobatic Trials will have pizza sports fans talking for years to come.

On the line for all events are cash prizes, bragging rights for the title of "Best in Chicago'' and a chance to win a trip to an international pizza competition to prove that you’re the No. 1 pizza maker or spinner on the world's stage. Register today at www.uspizzateam.com/events. For more information about the National Pizza & Pasta Show, visit www.nationalpizzashow.com.

Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza Show comes to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in suburban Rosemont, Illinois - adjacent to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for its annual convention and conference. The event will begin Tuesday, August 23 and continue through Thursday, August 25, 2022. Tuesday the 23rd will be for seminars only. Wednesday and Thursday will include both seminars and the exhibits. Attendee registration is $50. Complete show information can be found at www.nationalpizzashow.com.

“We’re bringing together some of the biggest names in the business,” said Drew Axelrod, Event Director at Expo Media, Inc., the show’s producer. “We want to help restaurant operators find their niche and succeed beyond their expectations. This event pulls together the right people, both operators and manufacturers, to make crucial connections that will help them innovate in their businesses. What could be more impactful

than to build relationships with peers between pizzaiola who share the same passion for all styles of pizza.”

The show will feature 150 diversified exhibits – plus 20 educational seminars, live demos, the North American Pizza Academy, a new product showcase and a guided bus tour lead by Chicago Pizza Tours founder, Jonathan Porter, www.ChicagoPizzaTours.com. Encompassing three days of quality educational and networking opportunities, attendees will learn how they can “Make Some Dough in Chicago” in this competitive arena. They will strengthen their knowledge of cutting-edge marketing and sales strategies, improvements in ingredients, equipment innovations and ways to build a more efficient operation.

The USPT competes all year-round in various culinary and acrobatic trials across the country and in international competitions. PMQ Pizza Media, the business trade publication and website (PMQ.com) for the pizza restaurant industry, created the U.S. Pizza Team in 2000. The CUSPC is sponsored by PizzaMaster, Grain Craft, Somerset, Dutchess Bakers and Perfect Crust Pizza Liners. The USPT is sponsored by Galbani Professionale US, Margherita Meats, La Nova, Real California Milk, Grain Craft, Burkett Restaurant Equipment and Supplies, Univex, MFG Tray, Perfect Crust Pizza Liners, Lillsun Peels, and Throw Dough.