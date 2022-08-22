Paycheck to Wealth Relaunches to Cater to the Underserved New Investor
Investment Guidance and Education for the New Investor ~ Wealth-Building is Available for Every Budget
Paycheck to Wealth relaunches as a small business aimed to help the underserved new investor build a secure financial future. It offers financial guidance and education to new investors at a very affordable cost, starting at only $3 per month.
“Getting started and consistency leads to wealth-building success. The interests of my clients are always my first priority, and I go above and beyond to make sure they get the results they need,” said Bill Shelmon, founder, Paycheck to Wealth.
Relaunched in August 2022, Paycheck to Wealth will now offer low-cost fee-based wealth management and investment advice services for individual clients. In addition, Paycheck to Wealth provides recurring investment guidance and education to clients who subscribe to its low-cost monthly financial services program.
