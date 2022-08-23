Amy West Design Studio featured at International Exhibition ‘The Transparent Breath’ during The Italian Glass Weeks
The Transparent Breath is dedicated to showcasing the glass jewel, and modern touch to traditional craft.MURANO, VENICE, ITALY, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A curated selection of the Amy West Design jewelry collection is part of The Transparent Breath, an International Exhibition in Venice. Artist Amy West specializes in contemporary fine glass jewelry, and traditional engraving and carving on Murano glass. The event is taking place at the renowned Palazzo Nani Mocenigo in Venice from August 25th through September 22nd.
The Transparent Breath is dedicated to showcasing the glass jewel, and modern touch to traditional craft. Amy West [@amywestdesign] serves as a prime example of keeping the tradition alive while breathing new life into an age-old craft. Her artistic sensibility brings a contemporary bespoke touch to her designs and glasswork, including bead making. A dedicated “meet the artists” event is slated for September 18th at 11am and organized by the cultural association Arte e Design Venezia. Members of the press are welcome, to confirm media access please email mail@artedesignvenezia.org.
The Art of Glass Bead Making is a newly declared Unesco Heritage and 2022 has been officially designated by the UN as the International Year of Glass. Quite purposefully, The Transparent Breath exhibition is set to coincide with a new international festival aptly referred to as The Italian Glass Weeks in this important year for the glass sector. The Venice Glass Week and Vision Milan Glass Week have united to present the prestigious new initiative to the world.
Amy West is dedicated to the education and understanding of traditional Muranese glass form, technique, and history. She is a liaison for the local community and has hosted several exhibitions over the years including collaborative efforts for The Venice Glass Week. Interviews with Amy West are available by request, select local media opportunities may be scheduled in advance, and virtual sessions are possible at the conclusion of the exhibition in Venice.
