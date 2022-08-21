U.S.1, Street Road Lane Restrictions at Night This Week for Paving in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures will be in place at night this week on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township for paving, bridge painting, and other construction activities in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





The work schedule and locations are:



Sunday, August 21, through Friday, August 26, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound and southbound lane closures will be in place on U.S.1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Neshaminy interchange; and

Sunday, August 21, through Friday, August 26, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures will be in place on Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

Motorists also are reminded that southbound Old Lincoln Highway remains closed through mid-September from the ramp to southbound U.S.1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township for reconstruction. Motorists are detoured south on U.S.1 to the Neshaminy Interchange, then right onto Rockhill Drive back to Old Lincoln Highway.





Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Rockhill Drive, the Neshaminy Creek, and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this summer.





For more information about PennDOT’s U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin









