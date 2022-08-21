Princessly Changes Landscape of Wholesale Dresses for Girls with New Program

The company is renowned for its magnificent flower girl dresses, girl's formal outfits, and girl's wedding dresses.

Los Angeles, CA August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Princessly is announcing the launch of its wholesale program for award-winning dresses for girls targeted at small to medium retailers.

Founded in 2011, Princessly has been a leading designer of formal girl’s dresses, special occasion dresses, and flower girl dresses for weddings. Since then, the company has been retailing dresses and gowns to over 35,000 end consumers in the United States, Canada, England, Australia, German, Russia, and Qatar.

In the company’s most recent news, Princessly is introducing a wholesale program for its award-winning flower girl dresses, girl’s formal outfits, and girl’s wedding dresses. The move is designed to support distributors and boutiques in their pursuit of wholesale dresses for girls at a minimum commitment of just $500 – meaning businesses can secure beautiful garments for their own stores and operations with financial ease.

“Our dresses are one-of-a-kind that you can’t find elsewhere, other than a few of the top players in the formal dresses category, such as Azazie.com, Jjshouse.com, and Hebeos.com, as we are the dress maker behind them,” says CEO of the company, Michael Young. “A very considerable part of the flower girl dresses on their websites are made and fulfilled by us. Therefore, this is the chance for small and local players in the industry to have a parallel chance of competing with the top guys, simply by joining our wholesale program!”

To meet the needs of all wholesale clients, Princessly offers lifetime order milestones with varying discounts up to 43% off with a minimum commitment of $500.

For more information about Princessly, or to contact the company regarding a wholesale order, please visit https://www.princessly.com/pages/girl-dresses-wholesale.

About Princessly

Based in Hong Kong, Princessly was founded in 2011 to bring fairy-tale girl’s dresses to weddings around the world. The company’s dresses boast exquisite detailing and timeless styles to ensure clients can choose the perfect look, not just for the bride, but also her entourage. Princessly endeavours to always be a trusted source for the most gorgeous girl’s wedding and formal dresses on the market.

Contact Information:

Princessly

Michael Young

+1 (972) 992-7873

Contact via Email

https://www.princessly.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/867736

Press Release Distributed by PR.com