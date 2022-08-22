Artist Biography Evylena Nunn Miller: California Scene Painting movement, Araki Jippo student
An leader among her contemporaries who helped women artists be recognized in the male dominated artistic community.
That she can now be referred to as "forgotten" despite hundreds of paintings, exhibits, and self promotion is a sad but all too true outcome for most artists”MEDFORD, OREGON, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lena "Evylena" Nunn, was born on July 4, 1888, in Mayfield, Kansas relocating to Santa Ana, California with her family in 1903. Maturing as an accomplished painter, she became a leader among her contemporaries, eager to help artists by establishing scholarships, creating new venues for exhibitions, lecturing, teaching and lending impetus to women’s organizations so they would be recognized among the male dominated artistic community.
Evylena Nunn Miller’s paintings are her view of the world that she embraced as well as her view of life. She mirrors her philosophy of life in her depiction of nature. For Evylena, her life force was her faith and her paintings were acts of faith. She employed the content and symbolism of religious tradition as a source of inspiration.
In painting she expressed her own individual experiences, thoughts and imagination, using her own personal language, (understood by many), a language of mind, heart and hand. It was not her intent to expect viewers to recognize spirituality in her work. The fabric of her private devotion did not overlay her painting, but there is little doubt it contributed to its strength. Landscapes were her particular domain and it was there she was inspired by the Divine Creator.
Evylena Nunn Miller lived a long, productive life. While she rose quickly as a talented artist, this was but one facet of her character. This dynamic woman was a leader among her contemporaries, eager to help other artists by establishing scholarships, creating new venues for exhibitions, lecturing, teaching, and lending impetus to women’s organizations so they would be recognized among the male dominated artistic community.
Among her many achievements, Evylena became the youngest artist to have a painting, WHERE DESERT AND MOUNTAIN MEET, accepted by the Smithsonian Institution.
“A woman ahead of her time in her determination to have a career as a professional artist”
“Well cited using Miller's journals, letters, and press coverage to bring this artist to life. For those who enjoy female creators, their influences, and biographies about the slightly less well-known.”
“How may we measure Evylena’s contribution to painting? By her poetic record of California’s landscape, by the lives of the Indians of Arizona and New Mexico, or by paintings of the Holy Land? These were all created with the heartfelt sincerity that God’s hand had created, this magnificence while her brush endowed her painting with the integrity of her faith.” —Mary Anne Lyles, Ph.D., and Leslie Jean Compton, author
