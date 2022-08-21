The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc.
Class action lawsuit charges Coinbase and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) who suffered losses in Coinbase stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the securities laws. The Coinbase class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Coinbase securities between April 14, 2021 and July 26, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Coinbase class action lawsuit – captioned Patel v. Coinbase Global, Inc., No. 22-cv-04915 (D.N.J.) – charges Coinbase and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
— Timothy L. Miles
If you suffered losses in Coinbase stock or would like additional information, please visit us here.
Allegations in the Coinbase Class Action Lawsuit
The Coinbase class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Coinbase custodially held crypto assets on behalf of its customers, which assets Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded could qualify as the property of a bankruptcy estate, making those assets potentially subject to bankruptcy proceedings in which Coinbase’s customers would be treated as Coinbase’s general unsecured creditors; (ii) Coinbase allowed Americans to trade digital assets that Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded should have been registered as securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); and (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected Coinbase to a heightened risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action.
On May 10, 2022, Coinbase disclosed that: “Because custodially held crypto assets may be considered to be the property of a bankruptcy estate, in the event of a bankruptcy, the crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers could be subject to bankruptcy proceedings and such customers could be treated as our general unsecured creditors.” Following this disclosure, the price of Coinbase Class A common stock fell by more than 26%.
Then, on July 25, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Coinbase is facing an SEC probe into whether it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities. On this news, the price of Coinbase Class A common stock fell by an additional 21%, further damaging investors who suffered losses in Coinbase stock.
Coinbase Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Coinbase securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
