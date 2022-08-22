Poplar Avenue Clinic Launches More Women Health Services In Tennessee Area
These new services at Poplar Avenue Clinic are aimed to advance, expand, and give a new meaning to women's health services.
Our Focus Is Women's Health.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poplar Avenue Clinic continues to fulfill its commitment to reform and enhance women's health services with 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐱 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬. These Botox shots work great for chronic migraine headaches. Botox for migraines is backed by scientific research as it blocks chemicals called neurotransmitters. These chemicals carry pain signals from your brain, these Botox shots hinder the way of neurotransmitters.
Another treatment that is making the rounds and is now proudly a part of women's health services at Poplar Avenue Clinic is 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐱 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Botox shots work immensely well for bladder problems like overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis (MS), or a spinal cord injury. Botox treatments are known to give immediate effective results. In a few days, the treatments begin to produce an effect that lasts for about six months.
Aside from Botox, another treatment for bladder dysfunction by Poplar Avenue Clinic is the 𝐎-𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭®. It provides desired effects using the patient’s blood tissues to rapidly repair the issue. The global popularity behind it was vaginal and clitoral rejuvenation. This led to responses beyond the former intent behind the treatments. Patients have experienced a significant reduction in incontinence due to stress or urge. This resulted in an 𝐎 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 and solid improvement in gynecological issues and incontinence symptoms. Said that Poplar Avenue Clinic also offers an O shot for sexual dysfunction.
If the sexual concerns include vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse, arousal or orgasm difficulties, or lack of sexual desire then the patient becomes an ideal candidate for an 𝐎 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Women reeling from menopausal and post-menopausal issues can especially benefit from O-shot.
How does the O shot work? The treatment is the biological process of creating platelet-rich plasma (PRP) serum enriched with active growth factors with the patient’s blood sample. On injecting the serum, the tissues and new cells get regenerated. PRP triggers the generation of new cells, damaged cell repair, and stimulated blood flow. The improvement can be felt almost immediately but it varies from person to person.
These new services at Poplar Avenue Clinic are aimed to advance, expand, and give a new meaning to women's health services. It is only through these new services that a woman feels confident inside out. Schedule a consultation with Poplar Health Avenue today to inquire about getting the O-Shot and Botox shots for yourself.
To know more about our 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭: https://pac-md.com/
