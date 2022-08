Poplar Avenue Clinic Launches More Women Health Services In Tennessee Area

Poplar Avenue Clinic

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poplar Avenue Clinic continues to fulfill its commitment to reform and enhance women's health services with ๐๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ฑ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐ข๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ. These Botox shots work great for chronic migraine headaches. Botox for migraines is backed by scientific research as it blocks chemicals called neurotransmitters. These chemicals carry pain signals from your brain, these Botox shots hinder the way of neurotransmitters.Another treatment that is making the rounds and is now proudly a part of women's health services at Poplar Avenue Clinic is ๐๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ฑ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐๐๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง. Botox shots work immensely well for bladder problems like overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis (MS), or a spinal cord injury. Botox treatments are known to give immediate effective results. In a few days, the treatments begin to produce an effect that lasts for about six months.Aside from Botox, another treatment for bladder dysfunction by Poplar Avenue Clinic is the ๐Ž-๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ญ. It provides desired effects using the patientโ€™s blood tissues to rapidly repair the issue. The global popularity behind it was vaginal and clitoral rejuvenation. This led to responses beyond the former intent behind the treatments. Patients have experienced a significant reduction in incontinence due to stress or urge. This resulted in an ๐Ž ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐๐๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง and solid improvement in gynecological issues and incontinence symptoms. Said that Poplar Avenue Clinic also offers an O shot for sexual dysfunction.If the sexual concerns include vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse, arousal or orgasm difficulties, or lack of sexual desire then the patient becomes an ideal candidate for an ๐Ž ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง. Women reeling from menopausal and post-menopausal issues can especially benefit from O-shot.How does the O shot work? The treatment is the biological process of creating platelet-rich plasma (PRP) serum enriched with active growth factors with the patientโ€™s blood sample. On injecting the serum, the tissues and new cells get regenerated. PRP triggers the generation of new cells, damaged cell repair, and stimulated blood flow. The improvement can be felt almost immediately but it varies from person to person.These new services at Poplar Avenue Clinic are aimed to advance, expand, and give a new meaning to women's health services. It is only through these new services that a woman feels confident inside out. Schedule a consultation with Poplar Health Avenue today to inquire about getting the O-Shot and Botox shots for yourself.To know more about our ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ: https://pac-md.com/