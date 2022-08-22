Kenyan Born British Author Hits #1 BESTSELLER With Young Adult Fiction on Teen Exploitation and Trafficking
How would it feel to find out the child living next door is a victim of exploitation?
— Angela Karanja
Kenyan Born British Author Hits #1 Amazon BESTSELLER with her Young Adult Fiction on teen exploitation and trafficking.
Imagine discovering the kid living next door was all along a modern-day child slave, a victim of trafficking and exploitation; and that what many thought was shyness was them silently screaming for help?
Child trafficking, exploitation, and modern-day child slavery is a painfully huge global concern. More surprising is how this menacing crime easily happens right next door to us, right under our noses, notes the author Angela Karanja, an adolescent psychologist at Raising Remarkable Teenagers.
Imagine one of the thousands of enslaved children silently screaming next door to you? Or imagine coming across a young shy face whom, when you get to know them, they reveal a shockingly disturbing story of their arrival to the UK and how they are the house worker to their host family - your neighbour?
Right there was how the book SMUGGLED was birthed after the author, heard cases upon cases of this crime.
The book SMUGGLED dives deep into the grim web of child trafficking and exploitation revealing layers that make this crime even more dark, dirty, and dangerous. The author Angela Karanja propels the story in the form of a psychological thriller to present a grandstand view of the crime, its victims, perpetrators, bystanders, and revolutionists.
The book impeccably shifts from an impoverished village in Kenya to affluent areas in the UK and finally Ashby-de-la-Zouch Leicestershire. Angela maps the journey of a teen girl, Tuliana, who is transported from a shabby shack to a mansion where she is illegally adopted, accepted, even feels loved and belonging, yet she is a Cash cow – a slave really.
The book presents hints of a crime that continues to blossom because victims feel both helpless and don’t know they are victims, perpetrators are more cunning and conniving, bystanders don’t know what they see and even when their intuition tells them something is not right, they haven’t got the courage to act.
BUT this all changes when a teenage revolutionist leads a campaign to find Tuliana. A campaign that disrupts world leaders forcing them to STOP, LISTEN & ACT!!
SMUGGLED is A MUST READ - for teenagers, parents, teachers and indeed everyone that cares and is concerned about the scourge of child trafficking, exploitation, and modern-day child slavery.
Angela Karanja, the author of SMUGGLED, is a Kenyan born British, adolescent psychologist based in Oxfordshire UK.
