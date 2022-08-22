A new era of secured crypto investments is at the doorway. Under the Syndiqate’s dome there is no crypto winter.
A new era of secured crypto investments is at the doorway. Under the Syndiqate’s dome there is no crypto winter, says Elchin Suleimanov, Syndiqate FounderVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new era of secured crypto investments is at the doorway. Under the Syndiqate’s dome there is no crypto winter, says Elchin Suleimanov, Syndiqate Founder
Risks Risks Risks!!!
If one would try to find an article, report, forecast or market analysis without a following disclaimer, he or she probably won’t. Such disclaimer typically says that the given professional does not recommend taking the materials as a call to invest, and everything written is only a shared personal opinion. The mentioned analytical materials are always accompanied by a warning on the high risk of investment loss, because the market is unpredictable, and everything may turn out to be completely different from what the “professional” wrote.
For hundreds of years the markets had players ready to take on other people's risks by offering insurance products in exchange for a certain stake of an asset or transaction value. The market has all models and methodologies for estimating potential risks that insurance companies have been using to run and develop their business for decades.
There are very few players in the crypto market who could assume the risks of private and corporate investors. Whilst the first who is ready to offer protection against market devaluation of a crypto asset is Syndiqate team of professionals from insurance and financial sectors.
Syndiqate is the first crypto project in the world that volunteered to access the market with unique insurance products that allow investors to save their funds when participating in crypto projects. The principle is very simple: by putting funds in tokens or crypto projects, the investor has the opportunity to fix the amount of his investment and secure it in case the asset loses its market value or the project turns out a scam. If the insured event happens, the investor can receive 100% of the investment back.
Syndiqate crypto startup has launched a private fundraising round. The project founder states that the crypto market needs a game changing project that could create a haven for certain market participants, preventing losses associated with a bearish market or “sheltering” project participants from the crypto winter.
Syndiqate Founder and CEO Elchin Suleimanov comments:
Bear market occurs when the value of crypto assets begins to decline sharply, and this, in turn, happens when supply exceeds demand in the market. Investors in a panic begin to "drain" their assets at price below cost. They are feared that the price will drop even lower and try to save at least some investment.
Now let’s consider the situation: a crypto investor has an insurance policy and if the price of the covered crypto asset drops below its acquisition value, there is no room for worry, just to wait for the market recovery. If the market does not grow up, the crypto investor could get paid the funds put in the project. This way no loss of investment occurs and thus no extra pressure on the market with panic mood and actions, which would have caused even bigger drops.
From the global standpoint all markets are cyclical and the only reason why an investor would “drain” assets is the fear to lose everything.
Syndiqate founders developed a unique insurance business model by combining three types of insurance facilities into a single product, and transferred it on the blockchain using modern NFT, web3 and smart contracts technologies. The project is a revolution in the crypto world, intended to change the game rules and protect participants from investment value losses.
Currently Syndiqate is at its very start when the market faces issues that private investors and funds have lost substantial money due to lack of protection for their past investments. Thus, they are now cautious to invest in new projects. If the protection was available earlier, the investment fears wouldn’t be the case.
For this reason, many promising and interesting projects have frozen their launches due to inability to raise sufficient funds for implementation. Syndiqate got through this difficult period of the market with the first stage of fundraising and attracted almost half a million dollars of private investment. Now Syndiqate is in the second fundraising round and counts on market support to launch the world's first global product aimed at safeguarding the community’s crypto investments in the future.
