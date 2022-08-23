Brown flight leather jacket similar to Maverick's Scottish laird leather coat by Suzahdi The most popular leather jacket Suzahdi handcrafts is one in the TWD Rick style

SAN FRANCISO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elegant Group Inc team is keen to reveal new classic and cosplay leather jacket and vest designs, ready for client study, consultation, and purchase that are made-by-hand with ethically sound work practices. EGI’s Suzahdi handcrafted, made-to-order jacket and vest design team collaborates daily with its expert tailors to select the perfect leather for every cosplay and classic leather jacket and vest order.Two of the most popular features with Suzahdi clients are the suede styles of EGI that are inspired by a popular character of TWD, and the dark brown suede one inspired by that much-loved Beatle. Just think “Imagine.”The distressed leather look is also a top must-have for clients, especially the ones that the Suzahdi team is inspired by to create, such as what the Dean character wears in a supernatural show and the Highland laird style of the Jamie character in a popular Scottish historical fiction show. The latter is one of Suzahdi’s newest, most popular designs.“As a fan of ‘Outlander,’ I was very impressed by the long leather jacket the Jamie Fraser character has worn in the newer episodes. I received an excellent reproduction of that jacket from Suzahdi. Well-crafted, a very reasonable price, and an unintentional, but brilliant…nod to time travel,” states Kenton Adler, Director of Advancement for Scottish Heritage at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, and client of Elegant Group Inc’s Suzahdi.Suzahdi’s creations are those inspired by characters in books, comic books, TV shows, movies, or real life and are usually added as a choice on eBay or Suzahdi.com when clients make a request for them such as the esteemed Kenton Adler. The latest examples are the leather coat similar to what the character in the famous Scottish time travel show wears and one somewhat like what the Navy strike fighter tactics instructor character wears in a real 2022 movie blockbuster.Pino DiFeo, Journalist of Askanews Italian press agency, pilot; PR and Speaker of WeFly! Team, the first and most important disabled pilots aerobatic team in the world; and Reserve Officer of Italian Air Force, remembers, "Just another brick in the wall... when I took my #firstsolo real (not virtual) flight since over two decades from my #tranversemyelitis that struck in 2008. Something beautiful came in the form of a bomber leather jacket, the Maverick jacket , inspired by TG Cruise from Suzahdi. It was a positive moment that lasts forever."The leather used to make the 58 Suzahdi cosplay and classic leather jacket designs are usually of full-grain cow hide or goat or sheep skins. Full-grain leather means that the hair is removed, and the hide immediately enters the tanning process. Suzahdi and its clients have good reason to prefer full-grain leather. The oil-absorbing features and initial facets of the leather remain intact. The full-grain leather will last longer and will patina, which means it will have a beautiful appeal as it ages.Elegant Group Inc’s team of experts hand-tan the hides and skins at its temperature-controlled, state-of-the-art property with excellent working conditions. With every step of the material search, from ethically sourced, to final fashion pieces in the creation process, care for the proper treatment of everyone and everything involved is foremost.“The Suzahdi service of handcrafting made-to-order classic and cosplay leather jackets includes quality checks to make sure that the animals involved are treated humanely and that the working conditions of employees are more than appropriate,” Suzanne Bowen and Fahad Iqbal, cofounders and co-owners of Elegant Group Inc. and its cosplay and classic leather jacket and vest service Suzahdi since 2012.The famous sustainable fashion Suzahdi leather jackets are made to order to assure clients that the leather involved is new and reliable. Typically, the timeline—from choosing amazing leather, patterning, cutting pieces to the pattern, and stitching to adding the bottom band and everything in between—is ten to forty business days, depending on the complexity and whether the design is new or the order is custom fit or customized in any way.

