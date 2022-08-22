National Pizza and Pasta Show returns to Chicago, August 23-25, 2022, Get a pizza d'action: Increase your pizza profits

Make Some Dough in Chicago!

Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food and the pizza industry continues to grow in size & sophistication. Chicago has more pizza diversity than any city.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pizza Show returns to Chicago, August 23-25, 2022. Get a pizza d'action!

- A trade show for pizza operators, manufacturers, and food distributors to increase profits -

To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza Show comes to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in suburban Rosemont, Illinois - adjacent to Chicago's O'Hare Airport for its annual convention and conference.

The event will begin Tuesday, August 23 and continue through Thursday, August 25, 2022. Tuesday the 23rd will be for seminars only. Wednesday and Thursday will include both seminars and the exhibits. Attendee registration is $50. Complete show information can be found at www.nationalpizzashow.com.

“We’re bringing together some of the biggest names in the business,” said Drew Axelrod, Event Director at Expo Media, Inc., the show’s producer. “We want to help restaurant operators find their niche and succeed beyond their expectations. This event pulls together the right people, both operators and manufacturers, to make crucial connections that will help them innovate in their businesses. What could be more impactful than to build relationships with peers between pizzaiola who share the same passion for all styles of pizza.”

The show will feature 150 diversified exhibits – plus 20 educational seminars, live demos, the North American Pizza Academy, a new product showcase and a guided bus tour lead by Chicago Pizza Tours founder, Jonathan Porter.

Encompassing three days of quality educational and networking opportunities, attendees will learn how they can “Make Some Dough in Chicago” in this competitive arena. They will strengthen their knowledge of cutting-edge marketing and sales strategies, improvements in ingredients, equipment innovations and ways to build a more efficient operation.

A sampling of the educational seminar topics includes:

• Combating Labor Shortages

• Using Call Centers for Higher Volume

• What's Next ForThe Pizza Industry

• Avoiding Insurance Claims

• Where's My Money Been Disappearing To?

• Digital Advertising for Increased Recognition, Volume and Sales

• Successfully Operating a Ghost Kitchen

• Streamlined Delivery Logistics and Reaching New Customers

• Yeast 101: How to prepare multiple kinds of dough

• The Bright future of the pizza industry. A panel headed by PMQ Pizza Media

• In depth looks at the North American Pizza & Culinary Academy

How to navigate multiple styles of pizza in a big city market

Want to broaden the variety or improve the quality of your pizza offerings? The show will include live demonstrations of how to make various styles of pizza. There also will be live demonstrations on how to develop and prepare signature sandwiches and pasta specialties.

“Chicago is the perfect destination to host a pizza convention,” said Axelrod. “Most people associate this city with Chicago-style pizza--deep dish, stuffed or tavern-style pizza. Although Chicago is known for inventing these styles of pizza, it is so much more—we think it's the best pizza city in the country—a proverbial magnet for pizza lovers. As a top culinary center, Chicago has embraced both mainstream and artisan pizza in virtually every style found in Italy and the United States. It is a fabulously diverse pizza destination!”

As a special treat for convention goers, and to showcase Chicago’s prowess in pizza making, noted food journalist and Chicago pizza expert Steve Dolinsky, a winner of numerous James Beard Foundation journalism awards and owner of Pizza City USA, will be there to promote his latest book and current podcast Pizza City. Dolinsky is author of the book Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide and has a been a popular local Chicago TV food reporter for many years. The first 100 restaurant operators to pre-register for the show will receive a free copy of his guide book.

Contact Show Management at: 754-246-6112 or by email: info@nationalpizzashow.com

Instagram: nationalpizzashow