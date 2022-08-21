Bắc Giang ships first batch of late-ripening longan to Australia

VIETNAM, August 21 -

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang late last week delivered its first shipment of Yên Thế late-ripening longan to Australia this year.

At the same time, the People’s Committee of Yên Thế District also presented a decision recognising VietGap-standard longan area to Hào Thành cooperative.

Bắc Giang is now home to about 3,400ha of longans with a total output of nearly 20,000 tonnes, mostly in Lục Ngạn, Lục Nam, Yên Thế and Lạng Giang districts. Of which, late-ripening longan covers over 600ha.

The province has so far granted 47 codes for 514ha with 4,000 tonnes for export to China, and 52.92 ha with some 450 tonnes for export to Australia.

The provincial Department of Cultivation and Plant Protection collected five samples to check pesticide residues and reported that all meet requirements for export. It also called on firms to unite together to export longans from Yên Thế and Lục Nam districts.

In the near future, the province will direct expanding VietGAP, GlobalGAP and organic longan farms, promoting trade and connecting firms together to boost exports. — VNS