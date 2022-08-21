Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SBTX, HNGR, PBFX, and SBCF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with SBTX's merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX's equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company.

If you are an SBTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hanger, Inc. HNGR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with HNGR's sale to Patient Square Capital for $18.75 in cash per share.

If you are an HNGR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PBF Logistics LP PBFX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with PBFX's sale to PBF Energy Inc. for 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest.

If you are an PBFX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with SBCF's proposed merger with Professional Holding Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Professional shareholders would receive 0.8909 shares of SBCF common stock for each share of Professional common stock.

If you are an SBCF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE; Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com: