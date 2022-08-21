Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of RFP, FSTX, GMTX, and SMED

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RFP to The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). Under the terms of the agreement, RFP's shareholders will receive approximately $20.50 in cash per RFP share owned.

If you are an RFP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc FSTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSTX to invoX Pharma for $7.12 per share.

If you are an FSTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with GMTX's agreement to merge with Disc Medicine, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and pre-merger Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company.

If you are a GMTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sharps Compliance Corp. SMED

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMED to an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners for $8.75 per share.

If you are a SMED investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

