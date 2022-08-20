Round - launches move and ride to earn feature to make money.

SYDNEY,NEW SOUTH WALES, Aug. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round is the world's first combined move2earn and ride2earn Web3 lifestyle app that integrates Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements. Round builds an ecosystem where users are equipped with Sneakers and Bikes NFTs. Through this App, users earn a token by walking, jogging, running outdoors, or riding a bike, which can either be used in-app or cashed out for profit. The App develops so that every moment counts and allows the users to make maximum money. Burning calories on one end and earning Round coins on another is a diamond exchange for making money and earning with a run.

With Game-Fi, Round aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0 while simultaneously hinging on its Social-Fi aspect to build a stable platform fostering user-generated Web 3.0 content. There are two game modes in the ecosystem that are Ride2Earn and Move2Earn. The users generate the income from RND by simply logging into the App and starting using the Sneakers or Bike NFTs that are ordered or staked.

The brain-mind of this fascinating idea is Armani, the CEO of Rounds. At first, it was Armani's idea, but when she discussed it with the young entrepreneur and technologist Omar and Daniel. Its initiation started, the App is in development, and the beta version will be available soon on iOS and the Play store. Omar is the CTO with Daniel, the CFO of this young, energetic team of entrepreneurs - established crypto-backed web3 lifestyle app Round.

Round's primary goal is to make physical activity more fun and rewarding. While financial incentives through blockchain gamification represent a fantastic opportunity to achieve that, the user experience remains our priority. ROUND aims to be a real game-changer and turn the narrative towards Move & Ride to Earn. Additionally, the Round aims to nurture healthy habits for our community and drive long-term adherence to a balanced and active lifestyle by disguising effort.

The following simple steps are necessary to start earning from RoundRound

Download the Round application

Sign-up for Round

Create a new Wallet

Buy RND tokens and transfer RND into the in-app Wallet

Purchase a Bicycle or Sneaker

After the purchase of a Bicycle or sneakers, the Round journey immediately starts.

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0xa3FDf7F01be4359A318364629aD69aEA2D5b2917?chain=BSC

The fair launch is coming up on the pink sale and initially Launches on Binance Smart Chain starting on Sunday 21st August 2022 at 05:00 pm UTC.

