TradeUP Adds Fractional Shares to its Online Trading Platform
The online trading platform now offers fractional shares, removing barriers of entry to the most popular stocks on the market
We decided to expand our offerings to include fractional shares, which will open up the world of investing to people of all experience levels and budgets.”ROSELAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeUP Securities, Inc., a brokerage firm in Roseland, New Jersey, has expanded its TradeUP app to include fractional shares. The new fractional shares feature will allow traders to access popular stocks and diversify their portfolios with limited funds. TradeUP now gives users access to fractional shares of any stock on the S&P 500 with as little as five dollars with commission-free trades.
Fractional shares allow investors to buy less than one share of a stock, which is great for traders who are looking to invest in big name companies but have limited funds to do so. Typically, the price for a single share of a popular stock such as Tesla or SPY start in the hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. TradeUP users can choose to buy 0.1 share of a stock, making a diversified portfolio achievable for all investors.
In addition, fractional shares empower investors to precisely set the fund weight of the securities in their portfolio. Traders can even mimic the weighted holdings of an institutional organization, such as a mutual fund, without having to pay potentially costly expense ratios.
“We care greatly about the success of every investor who utilizes our online trading services, so we decided to expand our offerings to include fractional shares, which will open up the world of investing to people of all experience levels and budgets,” said the TradeUP marketing team.
At TradeUP, fractional shareholders are just as entitled to dividends as any other investor in a company. If a dividend is distributed, these are allocated based on the dollar value of a user's equity in the firm.
Since its inception in 2019, TradeUP has revolutionized the online brokerage field by offering all clients zero-commission stock trading, the lowest margin interest rate, and high-quality trading tools on mobile and desktop platforms. TradeUP also offers exceptional one-on-one customer service via live chat, providing professional support to all its users.
About TradeUP Securities, Inc.
Founded in 1986, TradeUP Securities, Inc., is a brokerage firm in Roseland, New Jersey, that created the unique online trading platform, TradeUP, to offer on-the-go stock trading and proprietary trading tools for investors. For more information, visit https://www.tradeup.com.
