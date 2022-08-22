Harvest Christian University History & Impact

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University, a royal accredited post secondary institution, was founded in 2010 by its president Dr. Carl Robinson. Its home is in the city of Dallas, Texas; it is an exempt charity supported through philanthropic and humanitarian efforts. The need originally began as a way to provide academia to clergy in the mental and behavioral health sectors who had done a lot of counseling but were not degreed or had the acumen to position themselves to serve in the marketplace to make an even greater impact. Dr. Carl having his degrees in psychology and working in the marketplace saw a niche and established presence. He believed it was important to duplicate himself. As time went on, the school began to build momentum. Curriculums had already been written plus the need for other areas grew. While faithfully working to build the school, Dr. Carl was introduced to the late Dr. Frank T. Bozeman in 2018 and his accreditation agency the Global Evangelical Accrediting Commision, Inc. awarded HCU its first accreditation. It allowed the school to bring in more programs that were a powerful blend of study and hands-on work that would not focus solely on what to think, but how to think.

As Dr. Robinson puts more time into diplomacy and having had the experience of understanding world affairs, building the school became easier. In 2019, he was introduced to the King of Hawaii, Dr. Edmund Keli’i Paki Silva, Jr. who was serving as chancellor to Rockfield College of Technology & Science which is based in Switzerland, saw that HCU was building something momentous and awarded the school its second accreditation which is through the Kingdom of Hawaii Royal Accreditation Commission (KOHRAC). Dr. Silva, Jr. has degrees in Law, Metaphysical Science, Education, Psychology, Indigenous Studies, Political Science, Human Rights and Humanitarian Diplomacy, and 9th Degree black belt in Perkiti Tirsia Kali and Professor and Grandmaster of Chi Kung Tung Kung Fu who was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 1987. This accreditation was different because it was Sovereign. He began lending his time to teach in the university and to help with more curriculums to be formatted in these programs. Dr. Silva, Jr. was given the capacity of Royal Chancellor of Harvest Christian University in 2020.

The GEAC and KOHRAC accreditations are in good standing and listed on their websites: globaleac.org and kohrac.org.

To arm the university with more credence, it is seeking its 3rd accreditation. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCC) is the regional accreditation body that is recognized by Dallas’ Southern Methodist University (SMU), Georgia State University (GSU), Alcorn State University (ASU), and many more. With the work that has been done by Dr. Robinson, Dr. Silva, Jr., and the late Dr. Bozeman’s foundation, it is in process to receive provisional status.

“We have credible professionals of various fields who are anxious to teach and have made commitments to also help continue to expand the reach of the school’s impact”, quotes Dr. Robinson. The board of regents, staff, and faculty are diligently working to develop systems in place to make the online and physical campus experience resonate for students who will be attending. We will also offer certificate programs to keep individuals even after they have been degree on the cutting edge with new breakthroughs, trends, and developments within various industries.

