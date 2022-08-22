Harvest Christian University Recognizing Notable Figures of the Music Industry

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University has recognized many notable people and individuals who have not been recognized for the consecutive tenure within the entrepreneurial, legal, religious, and community arenas, but also understands the contributions of music within the thread of our everyday lives. “An honorary degree is considered the highest terminal degree and it is a real doctorate with rights and privileges to have Dr. in front of their name or Ph.D. with the associated degree of acumen. It considers one’s life experience, body of work, and industry service as credibility that exceeds the earned degree”, HCU President Dr. Carl Robinson states.

R&B Artist Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (known as Tank) went viral last year after receiving his honorary doctorate from Harvest Christian University in Musical Arts for his 30 year track record of service and impact to music as a musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and label owner of R&B Money Records/Atlantic Records. In a post he made after walking the stage, he thanked family, friends, fans, Provost Dr. Jonathan Robinson, and Harvest Christian University for recognizing him in a way that he never expected. He was glad to be one of the few artists in the space to receive this degree and hopes that many others will be recognized for their body of work.

HCU’s Board of Regents Chairman and CEO of Billionaires Row Dr. William L. Benson shares the same sentiments. HCU has given great consideration to Grammy Award Winning/Multi Platinum R&B Singer/Songwriter/Actress, CEO of Vision Entertainment, and Authors Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love and new children’s book My Name is a Story Ashanti for an honorary doctorate in Music Business & Entertainment. Alongside her, joining the ranks would be Hip Hop Multi Platinum Rapper/Songwriter/Actor and Entrepreneur Jeffrey B. Atkins (known as Ja Rule) for an honorary doctorate in Music Business and Entertainment. Provost Dr. Jonathan Robinson states, “With the legacy of Ja Rule and Ashanti that proceeds Murder Inc. Records 5 part documentary on BET, their history, trials, and redemption, musical, entrepreneurial, accomplishment, and community endeavors are not to be denied. HCU is also excited about the expertise they will bring to the university and begin to teach what they know and it will have a profound impact on the next thought leaders of those spaces”.

Hip Hop Producer/Composer/Musician/Engineer Fenrick Gibbs (known as Rick Steel) for artists such as French Montana, Hip Hop Legend, Bad Boy Label Owner, and Fashion Icon Diddy, and Ja Rule with a few others for also joins the illustrious class with consideration of an honorary doctorate in Music Business and Entrepreneurship. Xavier “Two” Lewis, the nephew of late Congressman John Lewis, has bridged the gap of community outreach, a music producer and talent manager for wife and actress/singer/songwriter Naturi Naughton-Lewis and actor/music artist/film producer Omari Hardwick and has worked with many artists such as Dave Hollister, Dave East, Remy Ma, Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri, Big Daddy Kane, and H.E.R. just to name a few, and entrepreneurship for his management company Owners District Management and one of the founding members of CreditRich, which is an AI fintech app that helps millennials boost their credit scores, an angel investor, coach, and speaker, for an honorary doctorate in Business Administration.

Grammy Award Winning and 6x nominated producer/musician/singer/songwriter to artist Beyonce, Maroon 5, Tank, Mary J. Blige, and many more, also a Thought Leader and Entrepreneur of Song X, LLC and Group Advisory Board Member to world renown African Import - Export Bank Afreximbank Vincent Berry II who is being conferred for his honorary doctorate degree in Music Business and Entrepreneurship. Berry in an interview with HCU’s provost Dr. Jonathan expressed, “Many universities celebrate figures because of celebrity, but not recognizing that each has an acumen which has allowed them to attain their success and longevity”. In addition, joining the class to receive his honorary doctorate in Musical Arts Grammy and Stellar Award Nominated Producer Justin A. Brooks (son of Contemporary Gospel Commissioned Group Member Dr. Michael Brooks). “Teaching would be a great segue from being a musician to developing other musicians and it would be a great legacy to preserve in this space”, Brooks says.

HCU’s vision and belief they can empower students to not just chase their dream or to follow their passion, but to hone the gifts that are already within them and to offer tutelage to enhance their progression into their calling.