Harvest Christian University Makes Worldwide Presence Known

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University is making history through its international reach. Harvest Christian University is an exempt charity; it is a private institution supported by the philanthropic and humanitarian efforts of its alumni and friends. HCU is a Royal accredited university that was started in Dallas, Texas in 2010. The school has captivated the attention of many global business leaders, humanitarians, entrepreneur startups, and emerging creatives. Notable professionals from diverse spaces are instructing the classes that have a cutting edge track record that follows the work they’ve done on a global scale. Of the many programs that HCU has, one area of interest is The Carroll School of Business. The Mini-MBA, Masters, Executive MBA, Doctorate, and Ph.D. are offered in that school. It is approaching fall enrollment for in-person and online starting this fall. The duration of the programs vary depending on the area of study. Students from across the US, France, Dubai, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, Tunisia, and many more countries will be enrolled.

Harvest Christian University proudly announces the selection of its new Chairman of the Board of Regents Billionaires Row CEO Dr. William L. Benson. Billionaires Row is an affluent spirits brand that is captivating the notoriety from companies, celebrities, royal individuals, and families across the world. He is capturing the Arts and Digital Real Estate space. As a lifestyle influencer, He has a great connection with people and has thrived in the entrepreneurial space. Also he is the owner of RT3 Technologies, founder and owner of Benson & Benson, and former Senior Manager for Tyche Capital. Dr. Benson is the only black owned champagne brand recognized by the French Champagne family. He recently launched his brand of water as an renewable energy project. Dr. William was selected as board of regents chairman because of how he envisioned the school’s mission and its expansion; he has the business management acumen, innovation, great community engagement, and a brilliant team from Billionaires Row which he has brought to the table to be a part of HCU’s vision.

Also serving on the current Board of Regents is Co-Chairman of HCU and ABS Capital Management CEO Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, Rosebuds Investment CEO Dr. Jamisa McIvor Bennett, Co-founder of Hereafter Farms Brother Dr. Ben X, Federal Civil Rights Attorney Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq. of the Merritt Law Firm, HCU President Dr. Carl Robinson, CEO of Nirvana Holistic Health Dr. Krystal B. Caldwell, CEO of Success Sisters Magazine and 2012 Ms Texas State Pageant Winner Dr. Jordi Bostock, HCU Provost, Dr. Jonathan Robinson, Lady O Style CEO Dr. Olivia James, HCU Campus Ministries director Dr. Terrance Ruffin, FUBU Co-Founder and the For Us By Us Network Dr. J. Alexander Martin and 6x Grammy Nominated and 1x Award Winner/Singer/Songwriter/Music/Producer, Afreximbank and Song X founder, and Entrepreneur Dr. Vincent Berry II.

The faculty department is headed by the Academic Dean Dr. Tanya McDonald and Human Resources director Dr. Maria Cottman; working as staff members are Dr. Shirley Woods, Dr. Martha Breckenridge, Dr. Frederick Lyde, Dr. Annette Stubb, Dr. Lisa Tarpley, Juanita Stevenson, Kerrian Robinson, Aime Nduwa, Dr. Devin Watkins, and Jonathan Mitchell. Dr. Gerri Gold and Dr. Jordi Bostock are directors in HCU’s alumni relations department.

Also, the degree and certificate programs that are offered through the Hamilton School of Theological Studies, Babbs School of the Arts, Hughes School of Humanities & Sciences, Nolan School of Education & Human Development, and Jacob School of Engineering will be open for fall enrollment beginning in September.