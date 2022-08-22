Harvest Christian University Announces Fall 2022 Commencement

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University, a royal accredited post secondary institution, was established in 2010 by its president Dr. Carl Robinson and began building its credibility to be able to do what it is able to accomplish now and in the future. Its home is in the city of Dallas, Texas; it is an exempt charity supported through philanthropic and humanitarian efforts. The school has been recognizing notable figures who have made an impact within their profession and amongst their peers. Many who have received such recognition have gone on to find even greater success, more global reach, and taking the platform to educate.

To name a few, HCU has recognized individuals such as Billionaires Row CEO Dr. Willian L. Benson, Cofounder of FUBU and the For Us By Us Network Dr. J. Alexander Martin, Grammy Award Winner/9x nominated, and American Music Award Nominated R&B producer/singer/musician/songwriter/actor Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. who is known to the world as Tank, CEO of ABS Capital Management, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, Digital Marketer & Cofounder of Hereafter Farms, Brother Dr. Ben X, CEO of Rosebuds Investment, Dr. Jamisa McIvor - Bennett, Max Living Partner and CEO of Nirvana Holistic Health, Dr. Krystal B. Caldwell, and Dr. Chris Cole, Founder of Market Keys and is the first and only black listing Director of a publicly traded company, alongside many more.

In the upcoming Fall 2022 graduation at Harvest Christian University, more individuals will receive their degrees. Jeffrey B. Atkins, known to the hip hop world as Ja Rule, R&B singer Ashanti, Producer & Entrepreneur Fenrick “Steel” Gibbs, Entrepreneur Two Lewis, Stellar Award and Grammy nominated producer Justin Alan Brooks (son of Dr. Michael Brooks, founder/Pastor of Restoration Fellowship Church International and musician/member of contemporary gospel group Commissioned), Grammy Award Winner and 6x nominated founder of Afreximbank and Song X creator Vincent Berry II, and Jordi Bostock, the Former 2012 Ms. Texas State Pageant Winner, Author, and CEO of Success Sisters Magazine, are just some of the few that will be joining this class. The commencement ceremony will be held in Dallas, Texas September 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Later that evening at 7:00 pm, the university’s fundraiser dinner will be hosted by Harvest Christian University Chairman of the Board of Regents & Billionaires Row. The President's Lifetime Achievement award will be given to these honorees: Dr. William L. Benson, CEO of Billionaires Row, Federal Civil Right Attorney of the Merritt Law Firm Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq., R&B Artist/Actor/Grammy Award Winner and 9x nominated and American Music Award Nominated Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (known to the music world as Tank) and Archbishop Bobby Land, Jr. Also, professorships will be announced for the various schools and other special presentations will be made.