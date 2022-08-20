Digital Marketing Agency, SEO.co, Releases Comprehensive, Updated Link Building Guide for SEO

Professional SEO agency releases updated version of its popular link builder's guide to SEO.

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO.co, a leading digital marketing agency with over a decade of experience in the industry, has released an updated and comprehensive link building guide for SEO professionals. The guide covers everything from the basics of link building to the latest trends and best practices.

"Link building is one of the most important, and often most challenging, aspects of SEO," said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. "Our goal with this guide is to provide SEO professionals with the tools and information they need to build high-quality links that will help their clients achieve success in search."

The guide covers a wide range of topics, including:

The basics of link building

The different types of links

How to build links manually

How to use link building software

The latest trends in link building

Best practices for link building

The latest trends and best practices in link building for 2022

Link building basics are covered in the guide, including an overview of what links are and why they're important. The guide also covers the different types of links and how to identify and build the most valuable links for SEO.

In addition to its comprehensive coverage of link building basics, the guide also includes sections on advanced topics such as link reclamation, link insertions and broken link building.

"Backlinks are simply links from one website to another. However, not all backlinks are created equal. The quality of a backlink depends on a number of factors, including the relevancy of the site it comes from and the authority of that site. In general, backlinks from high-quality websites are more valuable than those from low-quality sites," says company CRO, Timothy Carter. "There are a few different types of backlinks that you may encounter: Do-follow backlinks, No-follow backlinks, Reciprocal backlinks and One-way backlinks. Our guide covers them all," he says.

Link building strategies have evolved significantly over the past few years, and SEO.co's guide reflects that by providing up-to-date information on the latest trends and best practices. The guide is available for free on the SEO.co website.

"We're very excited to release this updated version of our guide," said Nead. "We believe it will provide added value to current and future clients looking to understand what it takes to rank in a competitive online world."

About SEO.co

SEO.co is a leading digital marketing agency with over a decade of experience in the industry. The company provides a full range of SEO services, including SEO , PPC, social media, content marketing, and web design and development. SEO.co has worked with some of the world's leading brands, including Expedia, Purple, Vitamin Shoppe, Shopify, GoDaddy and Carmax.

For more information about SEO.co and the company's link building services, please visit: https://link.build/

