Harvest Christian University and The Whitehouse Unite Together

President's Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients Archbishop Bobby Land, Jr., CIvil Rights Attorney & Community Organizer Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq., Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (Tank), and Billionaires R

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University is excited to announce that they have joined in with the Whitehouse to award the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award to recipients who have been of service to this nation and share the impact with the world. HCU’s President Dr. Carl Robinson was awarded the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 for his lifetime of service in education, community, civil service as an active chaplain/first responder, noted psychologist, community organizer, and pastor.

After receiving this amazing recognition, he saw that other noted people who have made an impact were not recognized. “After awarding Honorary Doctorates to some candidates who came through our school, that was just the cake, but it needed the icing,” quotes Dr. Carl.

HCU Provost Dr. Jonathan Robinson received an honor from the National Council of American Executives in 2014 as one of the top Rank U.S. executives. The organization was launched with support from former President Barack Obama, The Whitehouse, and the American Registry to recognize young rising stars in Corporate America who are making an impact while giving back. “To be awarded for service to my community is the prize that resonates far deeper than any other accomplishment I’ve yet to receive. I was glad to be one of the few people to see the value in acumen and accomplishment. They serve a purpose which is to educate and to maximize your impact”, states Dr. Jonathan.

Following the upcoming graduation on September 17th, a dinner will be cosponsored by Billionaires Row x CEO Dr. William Benson. During this event, the alumni, supporters, and close friends/family of Harvest Christian University will be in attendance to see these individuals receive their President’s Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dr. William L. Benson

CEO of Billionaires Row

Billionaires Row Water (Global Water Initiative)

Unspoken Smiles board member (non-profit that offers free dental care for children around the world)

Billionaires Row Arts Society

15 years of service

Received Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from Harvest Christian University (April 2022)

Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (Tank)

Singer/Songwriter/Musician/Producer/Actor

9X Grammy Award Nominee and Award Winner

American Music Award Nominee

CEO, R&B Money Records/Atlantic Records

206 credits to his musical body of work

30 years of service

Received Honorary Doctorate in Musical Arts from Harvest Christian University (September 2021)

Archbishop Bobby Land, Jr.

St Land Temple (Private Chapel in Tyler, Texas)

Southeast Texas Central South Diocese

First Native American Indian Archbishop registered in the state of Texas

Serving for over 47 years in ministry, civil service, and community outreach

Dr. S.S. Lee Merritt, Esq.

Federal Civil Rights Attorney

Merritt Law Firm

Former Elementary School Teacher and

Community Organizer of The Black Cross Initiative

Advisory Board Member to the United Justice Coalition

Champion for Justice for Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, Atiana Jefferson, Ahmaud Arbery, Marvin Scott III, and many more

15 years of community service

Received Honorary degree in International Law from Harvest Christian University (April 2022)