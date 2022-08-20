Electronic Scrap Recycling Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 5.1 % till 2028 |Umicore NV, Dowa Holdings, Ultromex

Electronic Scrap Recycling

A new research report from Coherent Market Insights on the "Electronic Scrap Recycling Market" aims to provide a comprehensive examination of the factors influencing global business introduction and outlook. The Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Report's detailed information and overview highlight the most recent trends in various regions. Leading market participants will benefit from the trading insights provided in this report. The Electronic Scrap Recycling market research report is an intelligence report that provides precise and actionable data on market size, development countries, market share, and revenue forecasts through 2028. It also contains information on the market's development and capabilities.

The market for recycling electronic scrap was estimated at US$ 21.11 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach US$ 31.67 million.

Major Home Appliances had a market value of US$21.11 million in 2020 and are anticipated to grow at a 5.1% CAGR over the projected period. usage of electrical appliances and technological devices is rising in many nations throughout the world. Both the environment and people are put at risk as a result of the inappropriate handling and unsafe disposal of e-waste.

Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Electronic Scrap Recycling companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:

Umicore N.V., Dowa Holdings, Co., Ltd., Ultromex Ltd., LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Glencore Xstrata PLC., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Outotec Oyj, JX Holdings, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Boliden Group.

Detailed Segmentation:

✻Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type:

IT, Office Equipment and Handheld Devices

Major Home Appliances

Small Home Appliances

Others

✻Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Types of Metals

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Precious Metals

Others (Plastics + Other)

Consumers' changing lifestyles and rising disposable money are fueling the desire for technological goods. Another significant element driving the market expansion for electronic items and raising need for electronic scrap recycling to lower trash buildup in landfills is the world's expanding population. The population of the globe is predicted to rise by 2 billion people in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion people today to 9.7 billion in 2050, according to the United Nations.

One of the industry's developing trends is manufacturers of electronic items taking more initiatives to recycle e-waste, which is expected to accelerate market growth.

Overview and Scope of the Report:

The report includes a detailed analysis of the market size of various segments and countries in previous years, as well as forecasts for the future. The Electronic Scrap Recycling market report delves into the competitive landscape of the global market in great depth. The market dynamics, drivers, and segmentation by application, type, region, and manufacturer are all covered in this report. This Electronic Scrap Recycling market report examines the industry from both a qualitative and quantitative standpoint in the regions and countries examined.

The Study Objectives are:

✔ A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Electronic Scrap Recycling market and their corresponding data.

✔ It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

✔ Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

✔ It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.

✔ The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.

Key Opportunities:

The report analyses the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market's key opportunities and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry's growth. It considers past growth patterns, drivers of growth, as well as current and future trends.

Regional Analysis: The Electronic Scrap Recycling market report is organised into a region-by-region analysis. The researchers' comprehensive regional analysis identifies key regions and their dominant countries, which account for a significant revenue share in the market. The regions covered by the Electronic Scrap Recycling market research report are as follows:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Electronic Scrap Recycling market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Electronic Scrap Recycling market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Electronic Scrap Recycling market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Electronic Scrap Recycling market?

