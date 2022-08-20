Biovancia Announces Partnership with Rêves to Help Fulfill the Dreams of Critically Ill Children

Today, Biovancia announced their partnership with Rêves to help fulfill the dreams of critically ill children; Biovancia went on to urge other companies to join them as a Rêves sponsor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biovancia, creator of Prostalim XR and Neo-Collagen, today announced its partnership with Rêves to help make the dreams of critically ill children come true. As a new Rêves partner, Biovancia strives to bring joy to the lives of kids who face health adversities in their everyday lives. Biovancia shared, "Health is something that many of us take for granted. To see these innocent children face big, scary ailments is heartbreaking. To give these kids and some of their family members a chance to forget about their struggles and enjoy an unforgettable experience, although fleeting, is magical. We are gracious to be a small part of the Rêves partnership community and are excited to help bring more happiness into the lives of these special children."

Rêves, meaning Dreams in French, was established in 1994 by a group of seven friends who wanted to make a difference in children's lives. The non-profit founders set out to help fulfill the "wildest dreams'' of severely sick kids in France. The founders ultimately wanted kids struggling with their health to be able to escape their everyday fight to enjoy unforgettable experiences. 28 years later, the mission of the company remains—to grant the dreams of very seriously ill children.

Among the dreams submitted to Rêves for fulfillment, sponsor's will find they can fully or partially fund dreams like trips to Disneyland or other amusement parks, dreams to meet celebrities, musicians, and professional athletes, dreams of swimming with dolphins, driving race cars, or even taking hot air balloon rides.

Entering into a partnership with Rêves, Biovancia joins a long list of well-known companies who also sponsor the dreams of innocent children—including Bugatti, Avery France, Bosch, and Brenntag.

Biovancia urges companies to join the ranks of Rêves's partners stating, "So far this year Rêves, with the help of sponsors, has fulfilled over 230 children's dreams. The year isn't over. Imagine how many more kids could be helped if more companies stepped up to contribute. We urge you to take a look at all the children still awaiting a sponsor for their dreams. Please help where you can, whether it's sponsoring a child or spreading the word about Rêves mission, so others are inspired to help."

Founded in France (2018), Biovancia is a market leader in nutritional supplements. The company's mission is to combine the most valuable components from nature with scientific innovations to deliver quality products. Biovancia's natural health solutions are formulated with vitamins, plants, minerals and other patented active ingredients.

Founded in 2018, Biovancia is a leader in nutritional supplements. The company researches, develops, and manufactures natural health supplements, striving to help people live healthier lives. Biovancia's natural health solutions are based on plants, vitamins, minerals and other patented active ingredients whose safety and benefits are validated by the most rigorous scientific testing.

MARIE BRIAND, Biovancia

