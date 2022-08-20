Atlas Roofing Corporation Announces Plans to Build State of the Art Shingle Manufacturing Facility

Atlas Roofing Corporation, a leading North American manufacturer of innovative, high quality building products, announced today it will invest $200 million to build a new asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in a strategically located region of the Midwestern United States.

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation, a leading North American manufacturer of innovative, high quality building products, announced today it will invest $200 million to build a new asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in a strategically located region of the Midwestern United States. This investment represents the next phase of a vision to empower its people to create solutions and products with purpose, while creating additional shingle capacity in a geographic location that best serves its customers. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with product shipments expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Today Atlas looks to new horizons for growth of our steep slope roofing category," said Ken Farrish, president of Atlas Roofing Corporation. "We are thrilled to meet our customer demand with this investment in capacity in the Midwest, but we are equally excited to bring over 200 new full-time jobs to the region."

Atlas plans to leverage a growing team of industry leaders to design and build a facility that focuses on safety, quality, and innovation. Safety and quality are the core of Atlas' mission, as it ensures that the needs of both its employees and its customers are central to its planning and decision-making process. Design and construction of Atlas' new Midwestern shingle manufacturing facility will bring together the unmatched skills and talents of Atlas employees from throughout the organization to make this one of the most efficient and productive shingle manufacturing plants in the industry.

"Atlas is committed to bolstering our capacity to support our customer base across the country and an investment in the Midwest meets that commitment head on," said Stanley Bastek, vice president of sales and marketing for the Atlas Shingles and Underlayment Division. "This new manufacturing facility will result in service level improvements that increase access to Atlas shingles and system components across the country."

In addition to expanding its roofing capacity, Atlas will manufacture new and innovative products including roofing underlayment products and Atlas' proprietary roof system components. This investment will enable Atlas to address the growing demand for higher quality, reliable roofing materials, such as Atlas shingles featuring Core4™ technology for protection against damaging wind and hail. Atlas will continue to manufacture its premium architectural shingles featuring Scotchgard™ Protector from 3M.

This announcement comes as Atlas celebrates its 40th year in the asphalt roofing industry. Its employees and customers are the foundation of Atlas' success, and this new manufacturing facility will allow Atlas employees to proudly serve its customers with high quality and innovative roofing products for the next 40 years.

From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 36 facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution. Today, products from the company's four major divisions, Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingle & Underlayment, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from our network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Atlas' mission is to deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those they touch, by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork, and accessibility that attracts the most talented people in our industries.

Atlas Roofing Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hood Companies, Inc. Hood Companies is a privately owned, closely held holding company and is the parent to operating subsidiaries involved in the manufacture and distribution of forest and wood products, building and construction materials, and flexible and corrugated packaging products throughout North America.

Lauren Carlson, Atlas Roofing, 1 734.644.1021, lcarlson@atlasroofing.com

