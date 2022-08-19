AG Derek Schmidt approves three sports wagering regulations, returns others to Kansas Lottery for legal revision

KANSAS, August 19 - TOPEKA – (August 19, 2022) – The Office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today issued the following statement, which may be attributed to John Milburn, Public Information Officer:



“By law, the attorney general’s office is required to review proposed regulations written by state agencies to ensure they conform with the law as enacted by the Legislature. Ordinarily, proposed regulations must be reviewed by the Division of the Budget, the Department of Administration, and the Office of the Attorney General, but the Legislature specifically exempted sports wagering regulations from Department of Administration review and Division of Budget review but still required approval by the attorney general. Thus, in this case, the attorney general’s office is the only reviewer that can identify errors committed by the agencies in the hurried drafting of regulations that affect millions of dollars in wagering activity, and we take that responsibility seriously.



“The attorney general’s office has completed its expedited, but thorough, review of the several proposed regulations from the Kansas Lottery related to sports wagering and has approved three of those regulations and returned the others to the Kansas Lottery identifying specific shortcomings that must be remedied. We look forward to the Lottery quickly resolving these legal problems and resubmitting the regulations.



“Separate proposed regulations submitted by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Wednesday remain under review, and we will continue to expedite that process.”



A copy of the attorney general’s office’s letter to the Kansas Lottery is available here.