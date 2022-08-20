The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Goodwill Property

Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of The Boulder Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, has completed the sale of a net leased Goodwill property located at 1905 Mount Zion Road in Morrow, GA for $2,779,000.

The 30,542 square foot property is located along Mount Zion Road (26,250 VPD), and adjacent to Interstate 59 (172,000 VPD). The property shares a shopping plaza with Lowe’s and is near other retailers including The Home Depot, Costco, Publix, Best Buy, AMC Theaters, LA Fitness, PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Ashley Home Store, McDonald’s, Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, and many more. Additionally, the Goodwill is located Southlake Mall which drives continual traffic to the trade corridor. There are 182,379 people living within five miles of the property with an average household income of $61,738. The solid population numbers around Marrow in addition to that of Atlanta provides for a solid customer base. Morrow is a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Located only 13 miles north of the metropolitan area, the once rural railway town has blossomed into a modern and innovative suburb of a booming city in Atlanta.

Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of The Boulder Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The buyer was a real estate investor based in the Midwest. The seller was a national real estate investment company.

“Junior box tenanted assets remain in favor of investors seeking higher yields” said Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group. Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group added, “This property’s location in a bustling retail corridor bodes well for store sales going forward.”

