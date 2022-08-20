Submit Release
Litigation Services, LLC Announces Strategic Alliance with Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group, Inc.

Litigation Services, LLC, a Las Vegas based growth-oriented legal support services company with 27 offices in 9 states, today announced it had joined forces to form a strategic alliance with Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group, Inc. Upchurch, Watson, White & Max (UWWM) is a dispute resolution specialty firm with 48 mediators working from 9 offices throughout Florida and Alabama. UWWM represents Litigation Services' initial venture as part of a strategy to pursue affiliations with leading independent mediation and neutral provider practices across the United States and create a market leader.

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 19, 2022

In connection with the alliance, Litigation Services has engaged the executive team of UWWM under the leadership of John J. Upchurch, Co-Founder and CEO, and has provided access to Litigation Services' best-in-class back-office systems to enhance the existing advantages of UWWM's extensive operational experience and strategic expertise in the neutral provider sector. UWWM will continue to operate as an independent unit servicing a broader range of clientele.

"In Litigation Services, we have found a partner that brings us a national platform with a sophisticated industry sales team to present our professionals to areas of need throughout the country, enabling us to leverage our experience and expertise more widely. The relationship will accelerate the national presence UWWM has already achieved over the last decade in several areas of the litigated matters including commercial disputes, class and mass tort actions, products liability, construction defect, pharmaceutical, and employment cases, among others," said Upchurch.

"UWWM is a leading mediation firm with an unparalleled national reputation," said Ali Rizvi, Litigation Services CEO. "We foresee providing best-in-class neutral services as the next growth area within the legal support space, with UWWM being the beacon to lead that growth."

Adams & Reese, LLP served as legal advisor to Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group, Inc. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to Litigation Services, LLC.

ABOUT LITIGATION SERVICES

Litigation Services, LLC, creates exceptional value and cost-efficiency to its clients through centralized discovery management for complex litigation matters. The firm is a swiftly emerging industry leader in providing services that include court reporting, document processing, legal video, trial services, complex case management; as well as ESI collection, processing, and production. Founded in 1999, the company has experienced an impressive revenue growth of 280 percent over the last three years. Through strategic acquisitions, and organic growth the firm has a presence coast-to-coast.

More information about Litigation Services is available at http://www.litigationservices.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/litigation_services_llc_announces_strategic_alliance_with_upchurch_watson_white_max_mediation_group_inc/prweb18855352.htm

