Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market to show Robust Growth in Upcoming Years, asserts DelveInsight

The Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems (NPWT) Market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Overview

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure is a wound dressing system that provides continuous or intermittent subatmospheric pressure to the system which further provides positive pressure to the surface of a wound. NPWT devices are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. These devices are categorized as FDA Class II devices that consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and wound dressing set requiring electricity to maintain its use. The devices are also used to remove fluids such as wound exudate, irrigation fluids, bodily fluids, or infectious materials.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Drivers

The major drivers of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market are the rising incidence of chronic wounds associated with various chronic disorders such as diabetes, ulcers, obesity and also with the rising incidence of active wounds comprising burns, surgical wounds, among others, increase in the aging population, increasing awareness of proper wound care management, rising funding for wound care research, and technological advancements in wound care product offerings.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Dynamics

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems (NPWT) is increasing gradually, one of the main reasons driving the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems (NPWT) market growth is the rising incidence of chronic and acute wounds associated with various disorders. According to the Wound Healing Society, chronic wounds are classified into four categories: pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and arterial insufficiency ulcers. Chronic wounds have a significant impact on the health and quality of life of patients and their families. They can cause pain, loss of function and mobility, depression, pain and anxiety, shame and social isolation, financial burden, long-term hospitalization and chronic diseases, and even death. Therefore, to properly treat chronic wounds, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems products are required, which in turn is expected to drive the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market.

Another factor driving the demand in the growth of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market is the rising geriatric population. According to the United Nations World Population Ageing 2020 Highlights, there were about 727 million people over the age of 65 worldwide in 2020. The aforementioned source further mentioned that the elderly population is expected to double to more than 1.5 billion in the next three decades. The elderly population is more prone to the development of various chronic disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds among the aging population is also expected to increase the demand for the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market.

However, factors such as the cost of these devices are very high and there is a constant risk of infections associated with reusable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems that may inhibit the growth of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems in the market.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market. This domination can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions that ultimately result in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds, rising incidence of burn injuries, increase in expenditure on surgical and chronic wounds, and technological advancements in this region.

According to the American Burn Association (ABA) National Burn Repository 2019, flame burns are still the majority of injuries in the US (43%), with scalds second at 34% followed by contact at 9%, electrical burn injuries (4%), chemical (3%) and other (7%). Moreover, diabetic foot ulcers, a type of chronic wound in diabetic patients, may also contribute to the market growth in the region due to rising cases of diabetes. For instance, as per the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2021, approximately 34.2 million people have diabetes which comprises 10.5% of the US population. Thus these critical conditions are likely to increase the risk of developing chronic wounds thereby augmenting the market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market. In addition, rising surgical procedures is also one of the major factors driving the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market growth.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market Segmentation

1. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems By Product Type: Conventional NPWT Devices, Single-Use NPWT Devices

2. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems By Wound Type: Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Others

3. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems By End-User: (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Companies

Some of the key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems companies operating in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market include 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Devon Group, Medela AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Direct Healthcare Group, Accel-Heal Technologies Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lohmann & Rauscher, Cenefom Corp., PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd., Carilex Medical, Chongqing Sunshine Medical Industry and Trading Co., Ltd., Foryou Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., OncoVista Innovative Therapies, Genadyne, Cork Medical, LLC, and others.

