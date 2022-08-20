Colonoscopes Pipeline Insights: Key Pharma Players, Pipeline Devices, Growth Prospects, and Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

Colonoscopes constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Colonoscopes pipeline devices, asserts DelveInsight.

DelveInsight’s “Colonoscopes – Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Colonoscopes pipeline landscape. Colonoscope is inserted into the rectum, to examine the inside of the colon.

Key Takeaways from the Colonoscopes Pipeline Report:

1. DelveInsight’s Colonoscopes Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies.

Some of the key Colonoscopes companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Colonoscopes treatment landscape include Consis Medical Inc, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc, Image In, Inmotion Medical Ltd, invendo medical GmbH, Kaleidoscope, Medigus Ltd, Microbot Medical Ltd, Novadaq, Technologies Inc, Olympus Corp, Omniscient LLC, Saneso Inc, SMART Medical Systems Ltd, SpectraCyte LLC, and others.

3. In July 2020, new research indicates that mailing colorectal cancer screening kits to Medicaid enrollees is a cost-effective way to boost screening rates. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The findings are especially timely considering the recent need for alternatives to face-to-face visits with physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. In March 2020, the United States Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer issued updated guidelines on follow-up after colonoscopy and polypectomy. Notable changes are that for patients with 1 to 2 small (10 adenomas on a single examination, the surveillance interval is 1 year (previously 3 years) and genetic evaluation is suggested for any individual with >10 adenomas cumulatively over their lifetime.

Colonoscopes Overview

A colonoscope is a thin, tube-like instrument with visible light and a lens. It may also have a tool for removing tissue for signs of illness to be checked under a microscope. Fewer people will die from colorectal cancer if healthcare professionals accept a new screening method that incorporates better risk analysis, more non-invasive treatment options and more aimed colonoscopy referrals & this will definitely increase the demand which will eventually lead to increased market boost.

Colonoscopes are used for the removal of foreign bodies, excision of tumors or colorectal polyps (polypectomy), and control of hemorrhage. Routine colonoscopy is important in diagnosing intestinal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. These endoscopic procedures reduce the need for invasive surgical diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. There are two types of Colonoscopes: Video and fiber optic.

Colonoscopes Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment of the Colonoscopes pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides a list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Scope of the Colonoscopes Pipeline Report

Colonoscopes Segmentation by Product Type: Video and Fiber-optic

Key Colonoscopes Companies: Consis Medical Inc, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc, Image In, Inmotion Medical Ltd, invendo medical GmbH, Kaleidoscope, Medigus Ltd, Microbot Medical Ltd, Novadaq, Technologies Inc, Olympus Corp, Omniscient LLC, Saneso Inc, SMART Medical Systems Ltd, SpectraCyte LLC and others.

Colonoscopes Report Highlights

1. The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

2. The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Colonoscopes and list all their pipeline projects

3. The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

4. The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

5. Recent developments in the segment / industry

6. The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

