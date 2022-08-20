Governor Newsom Statement on the Court’s Decision Blocking Caltrans from Continuing Critical Encampment Work in San Rafael

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding today’s ruling by a federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, which continues an order temporarily blocking Caltrans from proceeding with their urgent work clearing an encampment in San Rafael:

“Caltrans has once again been blocked by a federal judge from doing its job. As with every encampment clearing, Caltrans works with local officials to provide proper notice of any action and the state has provided historic levels of funding for local governments to shelter and house individuals. These costly delays not only leave people experiencing homelessness in harm’s way, but they also prolong the negative impacts encampments have on surrounding neighborhoods and on the wider community.

“At every turn, the federal courts are moving the goal post, making it impossible for Caltrans to maintain our roadways and keep them safe for the traveling public. This has got to stop.”