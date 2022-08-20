Governor Newsom Announces Historic Infrastructure Investments for Continued Recovery in Communities Impacted by Wildfires

More than $317 million granted to assist local governments in ongoing recovery efforts including nearly $200 million for Camp Fire recovery to the Town of Paradise

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced federal grants totaling more than $317 million to assist seven jurisdictions that continue to recover and rebuild after the 2018 federally declared disasters, when wildfires burned more than 1.6 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, particularly in the town of Paradise, in Butte County.

The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds announced today are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as communities work to build and rebuild needed housing, especially housing for low- and moderate-income Californians, and ensure that every household that was displaced in these disasters has the opportunity to return home.

“California remains committed to uplifting and supporting every community impacted by devastating wildfires as they work to rebuild,” said Governor Newsom. “Rebuilding after communities are tragically destroyed due to extreme weather is an opportunity to restore economic opportunities and strengthen communities giving them an opportunity to heal.”

In August 2018, the Carr Fire and the Mendocino Complex Fire erupted in northern California, followed in November 2018 by the Camp and Woolsey Fires. These were the most destructive and deadly fires to hit California that year. In total, more than 1.6 million acres burned during 2018.

“We are inspired by residents coming together and working in partnership with the state to rebuild their lives, restore economic opportunities and create a more resilient future,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “These dollars represent a major milestone for communities that withstood unimaginable tragedy because of these devastating wildfires. We will continue to work closely with our federal partners in the Biden Administration to bring resources to communities faster and more equitably when disasters hit.”

Communities were awarded funding based on their unmet infrastructure needs and have the flexibility to use the grants to support projects based on their priorities to rebuild in a safe, sustainable, and resilient way. The Town of Paradise has been awarded nearly $200 million, which will be used to construct critical projects that will accelerate their capacity to rebuild higher density and more affordable housing, business corridors, and critical evacuation routes in the event they face future disasters.

“Rebuilding together is the foundation of the ongoing recovery effort in the Town of Paradise,” said CA Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “This award of nearly $200 million will support critical infrastructure for the Town as it rebuilds with resilience and climate mitigation central to its goals. We remain committed to supporting the residents of Paradise to recover and rebuild.”

CDBG-DR funds are administered by HCD after receiving the federal allocation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the federal CDBG-DR program.

Following is a list of awards announced today:

Local Jurisdiction Total Awarded Butte County $72,722,679.61 City of Chico $12,388,409.65 City of Malibu $47,276.93 City of Redding $22,563,043.51 City of Shasta Lake $6,326,184.69 Los Angeles County $3,788,157.86 Town of Paradise $199,592,735.75 Total $317,428,488.00

