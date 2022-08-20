Submit Release
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In F45 Training To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training " or the "Company") FXLV.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in F45 Training stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/FXLV.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On July 26, 2022, after the market closed, F45 issued a "Strategic Update," disclosing that it now expects its fiscal 2022 revenue "between $120 million and $130 million, compared to the prior guidance of $255 million to $275 million." Based on a "comprehensive review of its strategic and financial priorities," the Company would reduce its global workforce by about 110 positions. F45 also announced that its founder, CEO, and President, Adam Gilchrist, has stepped down.

On this news, F45's stock fell $2.16, or 61.5%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/712915/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-F45-Training-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

