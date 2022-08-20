SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Missfresh Limited MF

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

Allegations against MF include that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement

and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of LifeStance common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with LifeStance's June 10, 2021 initial public stock offering.

Allegations against LFST include that: (i) the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health's out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (ii) the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health's operating expenses to increase substantially; (iii) LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the initial public offering's registration statement, and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (iv) as a result, LifeStance Health's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the initial public offering's registration statement represented.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive.

Allegations against AMPE include that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Ampion; (ii) defendants had inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

