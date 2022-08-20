Lilian Ruach's New Book Creates History By Trending at #1 New Release on Amazon

'DO YOU KNOW: Countries and Anthems' made it to #1 New Release (Landmarks and Monument) and also, #1 History of Race and Ethnicity on Amazon.

'DO YOU KNOW: Countries and Anthems,' is the latest children's non-fiction read released on August 12, 2022, by the children's book author Lilian Ruach. The Twenty-nine page (paperback) book includes several countries, their historical information and well-illustrated landmarks and monuments which makes it an exciting and fascinating read for children. Available in English, it is recommended for the ages of 5-12 years.

Lilian's writing resonates with inquisitive children eager to learn new things. This non-fiction historical book is an educative, and entertaining read, taking children on a roller coaster ride about different countries, some major monuments in their cities and the history behind their National Anthem expressed in a delineated form, making it easy for children to comprehend. It is a whole fun educational package for children! Lilian Ruach LLC was incorporated in the first quarter of 2022 to help publish Lilian Ruach's adventures for children.

Lilian Ruach has been a childcare professional for over three decades. The mother of two turned her passion for writing short children's stories and informative readings into a professional children's book author. She has the expertise to communicate with children in a language they easily understand. She shares a deeper connection and empathy with children and regularly advocates for the social good of which at the receiving end are mostly children.

She shared about her latest book, DO YOU KNOW: Countries and Anthems: “DO YOU KNOW: Countries and Anthems is an educational and fun way of introducing children to different cultures of the world. This book is perfect for children to begin exploring all that the world has to offer. It has a subtle subliminal message about accepting different cultures, people, and languages.”

Lilian has previously written three children's books, 'A Ride To Save The Earth,' 'Oh No Kiki,' and 'Yummy Oatmeal,' which were very well received by the audience. DO YOU KNOW: Countries and Anthems can be purchased on Amazon.

