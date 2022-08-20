Data Center Rack Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2027

Data Center Rack Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Rack Type (Open Frame and Cabinets), Rack Height, Rack Width, Data Center Size (Small and Mid-sized Data Centers and Large Data Centers), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The global Data Center Rack Market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 6.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the data center rack market include the proliferation of data center colocation facilities, notable rise in data center facilities worldwide and increasing server density.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210971325

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The process of preparing the physical environment to support the deployment of racks requires the presence of robust services, such as design and consulting, installation, and maintenance and support. Major vendors provide these services to carry out the deployment of these racks efficiently. Data center rack services further help integrate new data center racks into an organization’s current data center infrastructure. These densely packed server requires high power and cooling capacities. Therefore, customers need consultation services to optimize energy usage. Companies are increasingly contributing to developing data center and cloud-related technologies within organizations. Many companies are increasing their data center-related spending and adopting advanced data center technologies to meet the rising customer demands. Such higher spending on data center technology and related services to attract and retain customers is expected to open new avenues for market growth which would eventually drive growth for the services segment.

The maintenance and support services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Maintenance and support services help end users understand the changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, and service inconveniences to help smoothen the support process within organizations. The data center facilities require regular inspection, maintenance, and replacement of racks and cabinets. These services also include on-site support to ensure the proper functioning of cabinet doors and open frames. The increasing demand from data center operators for regular maintenance and support is expected to drive the adoption of these services.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210971325

The data center rack market comprises major solution providers, such as Schneider Electric (France), HPE (US), Rittal (Germany), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Dell (US), Vertiv (US), AGC Network (India), Legrand S.A. (France), Oracle (US), Belden (US), nVent (UK), Panduit (US), Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets(US), Tripp Lite (US), IMS Engineered Products (US), Rahi Systems (US), and Chatsworth Products (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the data center rack market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations; have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2019 to 2020, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Schneider Electric (France) provides energy and digital automation solutions for efficiency and sustainability by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services into integrated solutions for data centers, infrastructures, and industries. It manufactures a range of products and services that include power management, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, surge suppressors precision cooling equipment, power conditioning equipment, software, and professional and consulting services. The company has focused its growth strategy on launching innovative products. For instance, in December 2019, the company had launched an integrated rack with chassis-based, immersive liquid cooling.

IBM (US) was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol IBM. It is one of the leading providers of hardware, software, and a broad range of infrastructure, hosting, cloud, and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM operates through six business segments: cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, global financing, systems, and others. It offers a diversified product portfolio ranging from software to finances and storage to integrated systems. IBM provides solutions to various verticals, such as IT, healthcare and life sciences, government, telecom, automobile, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, chemicals and petroleum, electronics, energy and power, media and entertainment, mining, retail, BFSI, travel and transportation, and education. The company has a presence in more than 175 countries across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Some high-performing rack cabinets offered by IBM are NetBAY Rack Solutions, Enterprise Slim Rack, Netfinity Rack Enclosure. IBM Racks support IBM BladeCenter and rack mountable IBM System X servers, which have extensively supported in driving the demand.

Eaton (Ireland) is a leading power management company. The company operates through six segments: electrical systems and services, electrical products, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. It offers a broad range of network and server racks, enclosures, and cable management, helping customers meet evolving technology requirements and optimize data center airflow. Eaton offers rack enclosures for network, server, and colocation models to meet their application demands. The company has its presence in over 175 countries across the globe. Eaton has manufacturing locations in 284 locations across 42 countries. Eaton offers several categories and variants of racks and enclosures namely E2 Zone 4 Seismic Enclosure, Eaton RS Enclosure Server Rack, High Density Network Rack (HDNR), Open Frame Racks, MiniRaQ, S-Series Enclosure, and many more.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-rack-market-210971325.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Data Center Rack Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2027