District of Columbia Reports Over 770K Available Jobs, Unemployment Rate Improves to 5.2 Percent in July

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in July 2022; this was a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the revised June 2022 rate of 5.5 percent.

“District of Columbia employment is resurging; DC is open, and employers are hiring,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Evidenced by notable job gains in the Professional and Business Services industry, DC workers are energized and competing with success to work where they live; achieving financial stability and strengthening the District economy.” Over the year, the unemployment rates in Wards 7 and 8 have improved by 3.1 and 6.6 percentage points, respectively – and there are 22,700 more DC residents employed across the District.

The District’s preliminary July job estimates show an increase of 14,900 jobs, for a total of 778,900 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,700 jobs. The public sector increased by 10,200 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents increased by 700, from 365,100 in June 2022 to 365,800 in July 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 700 from 386,300 in June 2022 to 385,600 in July 2022. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 72.9 percent in June 2022 to 73.0 percent in July 2022.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector have remained the same since May. With employment at 1,100 jobs, sector jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,400 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .65 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,400 jobs, jobs increased by 1,200 or 4.11 percent from a year ago

Information sector increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 jobs or .51 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector remained the same, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,300 jobs or 4.58 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 3,400 jobs, after an increase of 1,800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 177,500 jobs, jobs increased by 9,200 or 5.47 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 200 jobs, after a decrease of 2,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 120,400 jobs, jobs increased by 4,300 or 3.7 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 600 jobs, after an increase of 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,800 jobs, jobs increased by 13,700 or 25.32 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after an increase of 1,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 74,300 jobs, jobs increased by 2,600 or 3.63 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 700 over the month to 365,800. The civilian labor force decreased by 700 to 385,600.

One year ago, total employment was 357,400 and the civilian labor force was 384,600.

The number of unemployed was 27,200, and the unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

NOTES: The July 2022 final and August 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday September 16, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.