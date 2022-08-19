Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio - Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-mastro-san-daniele-brand-charcuterie-trio-prosciutto
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Mastro San Daniele
- Product: Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella
- Companies: Sofina Foods Inc.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Meat and poultry (Processed)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Mastro
San Daniele
|
Charcuterie Trio –
Prosciutto Cotto,
|
250 g
|
0 60085 09974 0
|
BEST BEFORE
2022 SE 27
LOT BR074503
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c9846.html