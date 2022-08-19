Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio - Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-mastro-san-daniele-brand-charcuterie-trio-prosciutto

Summary

Brand(s) : Mastro San Daniele

: Mastro San Daniele Product : Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella

: Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella Companies: Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Meat and poultry (Processed)

Meat and poultry (Processed) What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mastro San Daniele Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto,

Capocollo, Mortadella 250 g 0 60085 09974 0 BEST BEFORE 2022 SE 27 LOT BR074503

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

