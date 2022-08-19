Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LifeStance To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") LFST and reminds investors of the October 11, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health's out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (2) that the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health's operating expenses to increase substantially; (3) that LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the IPO's registration statement and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (4) as a result, LifeStance Health's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the IPO's registration statement represented.

At the time of the LifeStance Health class action lawsuit's filing, LifeStance Health common stock traded in a range of $4.77-$7.70, a reduction of upwards of 73% from the price the shares were sold at in the IPO.

